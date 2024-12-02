The funding was led by Flashpoint VC with participation from angel investors. The company aims to make crypto payments accessible and compliant for businesses while expanding its offerings globally and driving innovation in the crypto market.











INXY and funding for crypto accessibility

INXY is an EU-authorised payment platform that facilitates the integration crypto payments into traditional business operations while ensuring compliance. It specialises in simplifying the process of accepting crypto for businesses by offering features like multi-currency processing, automated payouts, and crypto-to-fiat conversion.

The company enables businesses to accept, send, and exchange digital assets. It complies with EU regulations and advanced security measures, including KYB, KYC, and KYT checks to ensure safety.





The crypto market in Europe

The crypto market reached a high point, with stablecoins surpassing USD 6 trillion in annual transactions. In terms of revenue, the Europe region accounted for 23.3% of the global cryptocurrency market in 2024.

The average revenue per user in the cryptocurrencies market is estimated to be USD 65.5 in 2025, with the number of users in the European cryptocurrency market projected to being 218.60 million users.

Several growth factors are driving the growth of the cryptocurrency market, including increasing acceptance and adoption of cryptocurrencies by individuals and institutions, growing interest in DeFi platforms, and the potential for cryptocurrencies to serve as a hedge against inflation and political instability. Additionally, advancements in blockchain technology and the increasing use of cryptocurrencies for cross-border transactions are also contributing to market growth.

The cryptocurrency market is expected to continue growing in the coming years in Europe, with it reaching a revenue of USD 2,480 million by 2030, compared to the generated revenue of USD 1,331 million in 2024.

The increasing adoption of cryptocurrencies by businesses and individuals, along with the ongoing development of DeFi and other blockchain-based platforms, is likely to fuel this growth. However, the market is also likely to experience volatility and corrections.