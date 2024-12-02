INX partners SICPA to develop CBDC ecosystem

This announcement between INX and SICPA will pave the way for the development of a new solution for stakeholders to utilize digital currencies in a secure, scalable environment.

The planned joint venture with SICPA is an integral part of INX's vision to innovate the future of finance and pioneer the new digital economy. Under the terms of the MOU, the company will work with SICPA to establish a blockchain solution for Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) and the supporting ecosystem to assist clients in bolstering monetary sovereignty and growing overall country GDP.

The two companies plan to expand interoperability between different stakeholders across borders through this joint venture. The planned joint venture between INX and SICPA aims to allow governments to expand their access to payments infrastructure, facilitate cross-border payments, maintain sovereign currency control through rigorous regulation, and introduce privacy and safety measures.