Investoo buys Bitcoinmag.de to expand globally

Germany is a relatively mature market when it comes to both paying with, and investing in, cryptocurrency. The German language site is a resource for crypto investors, providing purchase and price information, and allowing visitors to compare exchanges and platforms.

The site will sit along-side an existing portfolio of cryptocurrency resources, including ethereum-kaufen.de and coinlist.me. The acquisition of Bitcoinmag.de cements Investoo Group’s reach into international markets, the company already serves Spanish, French, Italian and German audiences.

The acquisition of Bitcoinmag.de follows a new GBP 7.5 million credit line secured in October 2017, which is designed to facilitate the company’s aggressive growth strategy. The company has acquired several businesses in 2017, including invezz.com and 100forexbrokers.com.