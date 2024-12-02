



The platform is designed to improve execution efficiency and provide a high-value trading solution that aligns with the evolving needs of market participants in the rapidly changing electronic trading landscape.





Algorithmic trading capabilities

ZebrA-X offers an advanced suite of execution strategies, including a dark algorithm, Zebra dark-lit strategies, Zebra Block, and the wheel solution. Additionally, benchmark strategies are integrated to enable clients to execute trades with greater flexibility and efficiency. The platform aims to provide deep mid-price resident liquidity, catering to a diverse range of institutional and retail clients.











As part of Investec’s broader trading strategy, ZebrA-X complements its high-touch execution services, offering clients a consultative approach to electronic trading. The platform is supported by an execution team that provides in-depth trade analysis, helping clients optimise their trading strategies while maintaining strong relationships with liquidity providers.

Dark pools and alternative trading venues have become critical components of modern financial markets, offering institutional investors a way to execute large orders with minimal market impact. These private exchanges allow traders to access liquidity anonymously, reducing price slippage and limiting pre-trade information leakage. As electronic trading continues to evolve, dark pools play a significant role in improving execution quality, particularly for block trades. Investec’s ZebrA-X platform aligns with this trend by providing deep mid-price resident liquidity, enabling clients to execute trades efficiently while maintaining discretion.





Improving execution quality with market expertise

With expertise in both the UK and South African markets, Investec facilitates trading across 64 global markets from these two locations. The firm currently captures over 5.6% of flows in the FTSE 250, demonstrating its strong market position. ZebrA-X is designed to further improve execution quality by reducing pre- and post-trade signalling and facilitating efficient block trade execution.

The launch of ZebrA-X follows Investec’s recent expansion into electronic trading, marked by the establishment of a dedicated electronic equity trading desk. ZebrA-X aims to position Investec as a key player in the electronic trading space, offering a sophisticated and efficient trading solution for institutional and retail clients.