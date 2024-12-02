Intuit introduces Bitcoin payment service in Australia

The PayByCoin platform integrates with Bitpays Bitcoin payment API, with merchants receiving next-day bank account settlements from Bitcoin payments.

Intuit has stressed that while it is providing the connectivity and software services to integrate bitcoin transactions, it will not receive or hold any funds related to the PayByCoin transactions.

The launch of QuickBooks Bitpay integration in Australia comes just days after lawmakers in Silicon Valleys home state, California, move to ban unlicensed Bitcoin businesses in the state.