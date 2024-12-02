Interpol partners non-profit group to roll out digital currency working group

Besides Basel Institute on Governance, a non-profit group focused on financial crimes in the public and private sectors, Europol, the European Unions top law enforcement agency, is also a co-founder of the group.

The initiative will involve the organization of collaborative workshops and a global network comprised of subject matter experts. In the last years, Europol and Interpol have spent time collaborating on digital currency issues, a partnership that has seen the two groups organize conferences and training sessions directed at global law enforcement representatives.

Recently, Europol inked a deal with blockchain startup Chainalysis in a bid to expand its capacity for tracking digital currency transactions, according to CoinDesk.