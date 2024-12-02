Interpol creates cryptocurrency to train police forces

The crime fighting organization is said to have used their internally developed cryptocurrency and a simulated/mock dark web marketplace as part of the training exercise. This was the first time Interpol used its cryptocurrency developed by the organization’s Global Complex for Innovation (GIC) for training purpose.

Interpol’s Global Complex for Innovation has developed their own version of cryptocurrency for modelling various cybercrime related scenarios and conduct mock drills/investigations on such crimes. The first cryptocurrency based training session saw the involvement of 24 personnel from police forces across the world.

Understanding digital currency by creating their own version of it and finding different ways of tracking and tackling the challenges posed by the new upcoming technologies may prove very useful for law enforcement agencies.