International Meme Fund launches new credit protocol

The new fund was designed to enable memecoin holders to access liquidity without selling their tokens. Built on decentralised infrastructure, the protocol allows users to borrow stablecoins using various crypto assets as collateral, including $MOG and $PEPE.

The initiative marks a shift in lending access for holders of memecoins, who have traditionally faced limited financial options beyond holding or selling. IMF CREDIT CARTEL introduces an alternative by supporting borrowing against memecoins. According to IMF representatives, this move addresses the absence of support for memecoins within traditional decentralised lending protocols, despite the sector’s collective market cap exceeding USD 60 billion.

Protocol ownership, token mechanics and early participation

The lending system operates on $IMF, the protocol’s native token, which supports both governance and functionality in collaboration with Salutary. Liquidity providers earn interest paid by borrowers, with yields reported to reach up to 20% annually. The platform is structured as a community-owned and controlled protocol, drawing comparisons to a decentralised credit union.

In a statement, an IMF official said the protocol repositions memecoins from speculative assets to usable financial instruments. They described the effort as a way to empower digital communities that have historically been underserved by institutional-grade protocols.

As part of its early incentive programme, IMF is working with Merkl to distribute roughly USD 180,000 in $IMF token rewards to initial users.

The IMF CREDIT CARTEL follows a similar playbook to earlier DeFi movements like MakerDAO, with an emphasis on serving grassroots crypto communities rather than institutional players. IMF officials suggest that borrowing capabilities may appeal to traders who prefer maintaining exposure to their tokens while still gaining access to capital.

The International Meme Fund is a decentralised collective focused on building credit systems for users of memecoins and other internet-native assets. It operates with the stated aim of increasing financial access for crypto communities and promoting open, user-governed lending infrastructure.