Injective launches Helix Institutional trading portal

The primary objective of this initiative is to enable prominent institutions to participate in decentralised trading while adhering to regulatory standards. Under Helix Institutional, trading markets are permissioned, meaning only approved addresses that have undergone KYC verification can engage and trade with each other.

Helix's most popular markets include perpetual contracts for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cosmos, and Injective. Going forward, the platform has plans to expand its offerings to on-chain indices, real-world assets, and foreign exchange markets. To operate its decentralised exchange, Helix leverages the Injective protocol, a layer-one blockchain designed for financial applications.

One of the distinctive features of Injective is its Frequent Batch Auction model, which prevents frontrunning and minimises the potential for maximal extractable value (MEV). This model randomly includes orders from the order book in the next block, ensuring fairness for any decentralized application built on the Injective protocol. Additionally, every aspect of the trading process, from order matching to execution, occurs on-chain, supporting transparency and oversight.

The demand for compliant DeFi solutions

According to the official press release, the launch of Helix Institutional comes in response to the growing demand for permissioned and compliant DeFi solutions. Following notable incidents involving centralised finance exchanges and lenders, more financial institutions are turning to DeFi to maintain control over their assets while benefiting from on-chain transparency.

Helix Institutional aims to provide a familiar yet regulated environment for larger financial entities to engage with DeFi opportunities while satisfying regulatory requirements. The platform also offers advanced order types, leverage, and access to cross-chain assets as part of its featured offerings.

In the official press release, Helix representatives talked about on-chain trading and how it could fundamentally reshape the world of traditional finance. They also mentioned Helix Institutional and highlighted its potential to set the stage for sophisticated parties to enter DeFi in a permissioned manner that was previously not possible.

Helix Institutional plans to launch with a selection of notable traditional finance and Web3 partners, including Pyth, IMC Trading, Anti Capital, and Wormhole. These partnerships aim to provide institutions with improved on-chain liquidity and exposure to innovative financial products, expanding their Web3 capabilities.