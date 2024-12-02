Ingenico, Pundi X partner to allow crypto transactions

This partnership helps merchants around the world using APOS A8 – Ingenico’s portable POS solution that runs on Android – to accept various cryptocurrencies as payment options. Also, consumers will be provided with more secure transactions experience, powered by blockchain technology.

By installing the XPOS module on an Ingenico POS terminal, merchants will be enabled to process transactions in various cryptocurrencies: BTC, ETH, BNB, XEM, DGX, DAI, ENQ, KNC, KCS, FX, QTUM, NPXS, NPXSXEM, and other cryptos that are part of Pundi X payment ecosystem. Also, merchants with XPOS module and crypto token holders will be able to transact directly through XWallet mobile app or XPASS cards – Pundi X’s physical multi-currency crypto card that facilitates crypto payments.