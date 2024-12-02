The partnership enables Ingenico merchants to accept crypto payments through a ‘plug-and-play’ solution, which allows for fund settlement in local currencies, including EUR, GBP, AUD, and USD. An important feature of this offering is Ingenico’s newly developed merchant wallet, designed to operate on AXIUM Android terminals, which simplifies merchant engagement with cryptocurrency payments alongside traditional methods.

The new wallet functionality enhances ease of use by integrating crypto payments seamlessly into existing systems, allowing merchants to manage transactions without the complexities of currency conversion or added risk from crypto volatility.

In addition to enabling crypto payments, the partnership aims to provide further value through Crypto.com’s payment app, Crypto.com Pay, which rewards consumers on eligible transactions. The collaboration also allows Ingenico merchants to use terminals that connect to additional mobile and tablet-based services. Together, these features aim to make crypto payments more accessible and normalised in everyday retail environments, streamlining the process for both merchants and consumers.

Rollout plans and pilot programme

Ingenico and Crypto.com are coordinating with select merchant partners to pilot the new payment solution, with plans to launch in Q1 2025. The solution will be introduced in regions including the US, Canada, the EEA, the UK, Asia, and Australia, aiming to reach a diverse merchant base globally.

Ingenico officials noted that this partnership could ‘reshape the payments landscape’ by embedding crypto payment options into traditional retail systems, a move that could set new standards in the payments industry. In turn, officials from Crypto.com shared that the collaboration aligns with Crypto.com’s mission to make cryptocurrency practical for real-world transactions, further advancing crypto as a viable payment method.

