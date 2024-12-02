Ingenico and BitPay to enable Bitcoin payments through PoS terminal

The project allows a POS terminal device to receive a digital currency payment. While Bitcoin is most often used for ecommerce payments, the current Ingenico and BitPay project will make it possible to introduce Bitcoin payments to retail merchants on a global scale.

The Bitcoin payment integration has been developed by BitPay and installed on an Ingenico terminal ICT250. Customers can pay using Bitcoin in three steps. First, the merchant enters the amount of the order in his local currency. The device shows a QR code with the corresponding Bitcoin amount, which the customer then scans to pay with his mobile phone.

Ingenico Group is a global provider of solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world’s largest payment acceptance network, the company delivers payment solutions with a local, national and international scope.

BitPay is the global provider of Bitcoin payments, with offices throughout North America, Europe, and South America.