Ingenico adds Bitcoin option to POS terminals

Paymium has created an application that is being hosted on the Telium Tetra Marketplace, a payment application suite developed by Ingenico Group solely for its POS terminals. The application allows merchants to accept Bitcoin payments and convert them to EUR instantly.

Ingenico is a French-based company, whose business is to provide the technology involved in secure electronic transactions.

In recent news, Ingenico Group has teamed up with Stage Stores, a US-based retailer, and Chase Paymentech.