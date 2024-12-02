Infosys introduces blockchain framework for financial services

The framework is a permissioned ledger which has been designed specifically for the banking sector. According to the company, applications built on this framework can increase efficiencies, security and accuracy, apart from lowering costs compared to legacy systems used by global banks.

The EdgeVerve blockchain framework is asset agnostic and banks can use this framework to store multiple assets within a single network. It is also extensible and has an API (Applications Program Interface) which supports administrative tools. Custom blockchain solutions can be deployed along with this framework.

Infosys operates in the BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) domain through EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary.