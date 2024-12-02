Infinito, Simplex, team up for 'buy crypto with credit' function

The reason behind this collaboration between Infinito and the fiat gateway platform Simplex is the fact that Infinito wanted to give users a single place to buy then protect their crypto assets, while removing unwanted transaction fees when sending money back and forth between wallet and exchange.

Via this partnership, Infinito users can now purchase Bitcoin and other top cryptos using their everyday credit card. With this integration, Infinito Wallet can offer a complete crypto experience for investors: buy their first coin, track market price, exchange, use their crypto to earn more with DApps, and soon, stake to earn passive income directly on the wallet.