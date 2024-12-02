Infinito, Paxful to support crypto adoption globally

As a result of the strategic partnership, users of Infinito Wallet can directly purchase Bitcoin from other crypto users around the world, without having to pay any transaction fees, according to the official press release. This is made possible due to the integration of Paxful's web-based Virtual Bitcoin Kiosk on the Infinito Wallet platform.

The strategic integration between Infinito and Paxful aims to support payment methods for Infinito Wallet users to buy Bitcoin (BTC) with 167+ fiat currencies including USD, VND, GBP, CNY, CAD, and more. The most in-demand payment methods supported by Paxful are bank transfer, gift cards, online wallets, domestic wire transfer, and many more.

Additionally, both companies are looking to extend services to Vietnam.