Industry advocacy groups team up to launch global blockchain forum

Dubbed the Global Blockchain Forum, the group’s supporters include the US-based Chamber of Digital Commerce, the Australian Digital Currency & Commerce Association (ADCCA), the UK Digital Currency Association (UKDCA), and the Association of Crypto-Currency Enterprises and Start-ups (ACCESS), headquartered in Singapore.

The group said that it aims to establish international industry best practices to encourage global innovation. The group’s formation comes as governments worldwide continue to move toward establishing regulatory stances on the technology, with recent policy updates observed in Asia, Europe and the US.

The group will aim to promote communication between its stakeholders, push for public policy approaches to digital currency and blockchain regulation, and conduct research to support the development of such policy.