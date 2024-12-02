Indian State initiates blockchain ecosystem with Covalent Fund

The partnership will also soon launch a blockchain university, with a USD 10 million initial investment, according to a Tweet by the state’s government. Covalent Fund will help the state provide blockchain startups greater access to capital and other resources, as well as developing a blockchain stack.

The state hopes to integrate blockchain platforms into official businesses by 2019, said Andhra Pradesh IT Minister, according to Inc42 and cited by CoinDesk. Part of the goal is to develop transparent governance through blockchain. In 2017, the state announced a partnership with blockchain startup ChromaWay to pilot a land registry ledger and a separate partnership with cybersecurity company WISeKey to secure private data on a blockchain.