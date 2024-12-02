Indian crypto exchange BuyUCoin teamed up with MobiKwik

Both companies aim, via this partnership, to make fiat to crypto conversion more easily. BuyUCoin founder and CEO Shivam Thakral also stated that he has obtained a license to start his operation in Estonia.

BuyUCoin is registered as iBlock Technologies Private Limited. The exchange offers multi-cryptocurrency trading, buying, and selling facilities. As per the partnership, while MobiKwik will be integrated into BuyUCoin’s payment gateway.

This partnership followed the Supreme Court of India’s announcement to lift the ban on banks by the RBI. In the last few weeks, there has been a growth of the Indian crypto industry. Global markets like Binance and OKEx have entered the Indian market as well. Recently, Binance announced the acquisition of the Indian exchange WazirX, while OKEx partnered with CoinDCX.