Indian Bitcoin exchange Unocoin implements APIs

The feature will help enable adopters, be it individuals or companies, to generate bitcoin wallets to transact with and store the cryptocurrency as a payment method.

The API also allows for real-time or historical price information, bitcoin payment options for merchants and perhaps uniquely, KYC (know your customer) detailing procedures for offshore merchants to remit bitcoin to India.

The release of its API comes soon after the Bitcoin startup raised USD 1.5 million in a pre Series-A funding round, a record amount for a digital currency venture in the country.