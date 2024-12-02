Indian Bitcoin exchange partners Blockchain crypto wallet

As a result, Unocoins exchange services are now directly available within the Blockchain wallet, allowing users to buy and sell Bitcoin. The crypto wallet indicated in a blog post that the move was part of a commitment to making digital currency “simple and more accessible throughout India”, according to CoinDesk. Blockchain representatives said that 2,500 Indians are investing in Bitcoins daily, figures that the company’s partnership with Unocoin could help support, according the Indian Economic Times.

Notably, India has not seen an easy regulatory path in recent years, with authorities watching closely exchanges’ activities and warnings from the countrys central bank that caused some services to cease operating for a time.