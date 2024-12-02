India-based TCS launches crypto trading solution for banks

TCS is part of the Tata group, an India-based multinational business group, and is listed on two stock exchanges in India, the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange). The solution is called Quartz Smart Solution for Crypto Services and it aims to help financial institutions offer cryptocurrency trading, according to news.bitcoin.com.

The solution is designed to support multiple cryptocurrencies and stable coins, digital currencies linked to fiat currencies, trading venues, and public blockchain networks.