IndaHash to allow users to create their own cryptocurrencies

indaHash is a mobile app that allows digital influencers to earn money by participating in brand campaigns on their social media profiles. It is an international platform for influencer marketing campaigns, connecting more than 300,000 influencers with a total reach of over a billion followers.

The largest and fastest growing influencers marketing platforms are Instagram, Instagram Stories, Facebook and Youtube, according to influencer marketing agency Mediakix. Brands can pay anywhere between USD 20 for a sponsored post by a “micro influencer” to half a million dollars for a post by an Instagram superstar.