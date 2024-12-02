Incore, Inacta and Crypto Finance use Tezos blockchain 

For the tokenization of assets, a new Tezos token standard has been developed, which is based on the FA2 standard from Tezos. The Incore Bank has also launched an institutional storage, staking- and trading services for Tez (XTZ), the native cryptocurrency of the Tezos blockchain.

The DAR-1 token standard developed by Inacta on the Tezos blockchain enables smart contracts which provide functions to support the financial markets, which range from money laundering regulations to asset management. Tezos was chosen as a blockchain as its on-chain governance enables upgrades without interrupting or splitting the network.