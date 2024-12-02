In-wallet Bitcoin purchase increase due to short crypto purchasing time, Lumi Wallet reports

Lumi developers relate this to the simplification of the crypto purchase procedure and the shortening of the time of process around 7 times, according to the official press release. According to Lumi’s data, the most purchase operations were made by users from US (33%), UK (12,2%), Canada (10,1%), Australia (6,9%), Nigeria (3,8%), Germany (3,3%), and France (3,0%), other countries account 27,5% of purchase operations. The total amount of Bitcoin purchase operations increased by 209%. Many users prefer to buy Bitcoin.

The interesting fact, that despite North American users making the largest number of purchasing transactions, the number of newcomers increased in Latin America, becoming the leading region with the largest number of Lumi’s newcomers - compared to November 2020, the number of new users increased by 29%. The number of newcomers from the US and Canada increased by 17%, from Europe 5,8%, from Asia and Africa, 5,2% and 5,0% respectively.

The main purpose of launching Apple Pay to simplify the crypto purchase process was achieved. Due to KYC verification, traditional ways to buy crypto with credit cards on average takes 10-14 min. In Lumi Wallet using Apple Pay, users can skip this identification procedure and thus reduce the purchase time to less than 15 seconds, the official press release added.