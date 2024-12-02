Immutable partners with Amazon Web Services

The partnership between the two companies aims to facilitate several infrastructure and go-to-market initiatives. The goal of these initiatives is to expedite the integration of game studios into the web3 ecosystem and to promote the concept of digital ownership of in-game items among millions of gamers worldwide.

According to the official press release, web3-based gaming, which relies on blockchain technology and enables players to possess and trade digital in-game assets, is experiencing significant growth. It is projected that around 100 million gamers across the globe will join the web3 gaming community within the next two years.

Thanks to this recent collaboration, Immutable has become a part of AWS's ISV Accelerate Program, which is a co-sell program designed for organisations offering software solutions that operate on or integrate with AWS. This partnership will grant Immutable access to AWS's expert resources, enabling them to engage potential customers and ultimately establish partnerships with major game studios from various regions.

Additionally, web3 gaming projects developed on the Immutable platform can enrol in AWS Activate, a program designed to support startups with AWS credits, technical assistance, training, and additional resources. Participants can potentially receive up to USD 100,000 in AWS credits to scale their operations on AWS infrastructure while benefiting from Immutable's expertise in developing, launching, and growing web3 games.

Representatives from Immutable talked about the company's core mission to expedite and broaden web3 game development by providing studios with a robust and user-friendly blockchain platform. The collaboration with AWS through the ISV Accelerate and AWS Activate programs enables them to offer game developers a comprehensive solution for quickly establishing and expanding web3 games, backed by AWS's secure infrastructure and expert resources.

The main advantages of the AWS integration

Immutable's serverless architecture, powered by Amazon EventBridge and AWS Lambda, has allowed the platform to effectively scale and enhance its product suite. With AWS, engineering teams can work simultaneously and autonomously, accelerating feature releases in the dynamic web3 gaming industry.

Furthermore, by leveraging AWS serverless technology, Immutable can support a high volume of transactions with minimal latency and cost, positioning the platform uniquely for collaborations with industry-leading developers. Immutable has revealed its intention to continue investing in its infrastructure on AWS to ensure scalability for upcoming offerings, such as Immutable zkEVM, a blockchain for games that is cost-effective, scalable, secure, and compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine.