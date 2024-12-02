iFOREX weighs London IPO to support global growth plans

The company disclosed its intention to explore an initial public offering (IPO) in a statement released on Friday. Founded in 1996, iFOREX offers Contract for Difference (CFD) and forex trading services across various asset classes, including commodities, indices, equities, and digital currencies. The firm reported USD 50.1 million in trading income and an adjusted pre-tax profit of USD 7.6 million for the 12-month period ending 31 December.

London’s IPO landscape sees renewed interest

According to Yahoo Finance, the possible iFOREX listing comes at a time when London is looking to to reassert its competitiveness as a global capital market. In the context of a slowdown in major IPOs, UK policymakers have introduced regulatory reforms aimed at attracting more listings. External pressures, such as trade tensions and US tariffs, have also influenced the market environment.

While London has faced challenges in drawing high-profile debuts, expectations remain that upcoming listings, such as those anticipated from online fashion retailer Shein and Swedish payments company Klarna, could restart investor interest.

A representative from iFOREX stated that the UK capital continues to be seen as a well-established venue for financial technology firms, due to its regulatory infrastructure and investor base. The company also said that, if the IPO goes ahead, funds raised would be directed towards enhancing brand presence, integrating artificial intelligence solutions into its platform, and securing additional licences for regulatory compliance across various jurisdictions.

Just a few days ago, iFOREX published a registration document ahead of the proposed flotation on the Main Market. The company aimed to raise GBP 5 million and hoped for a market valuation of GBP 50 million.

iFOREX has an online and mobile contact for difference (CFD) trading platform, which it developed itself. Clients can trade in currencies, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies, shares and exchange traded funds. It’s worth noting that the majority of trading is via mobile.