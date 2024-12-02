



According to iFOREX’s statement from 10 June 2025, the inspection process, which is a scheduled regulatory review by oversight bodies to analyse if the company is complying with specific themes or risk areas, is almost completed. Additionally, iFOREX underlined that it has received substantial investor interest for its initial public offering (IPO), originally set to be in late June 2025, with the deal being oversubscribed at the top of the indicative valuation range.











Now, iFOREX stated that it plans to offer further updates as the inspection process finishes and a new IPO is set. The London listing would position the company as another platform to join the exchange, together with IG Group, Plus500, and CMC Markets. The IPO is targeted mostly at institutional investors; however, a part of it is set to be available to retail investors in the UK through intermediaries. At the time of writing, iFOREX did not disclose the valuation it was seeking through the offering.

The news comes shortly after iFOREX revealed its interest in a potential listing on the London Stock Exchange to expand its operations and reach more markets. At that time, the company mentioned its intention to explore an IPO, with its representatives stating that the UK capital continued to be seen as a well-established venue for financial technology firms, due to its regulatory infrastructure and investor base. Additionally, the company said that, if the IPO went ahead, funds raised would be leveraged to improve brand presence, integrating AI solutions into its platform, and securing more licences for regulatory compliance across various jurisdictions.





