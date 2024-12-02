IdentityMinds AML, KYC solution to power Dragon Corporations ICO

Dragon Corporation launched its ICO February 15, 2018 for its decentralized coin – the Dragon Coin (DRG) – which is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges. Additionally, the company has plans to build a 1,600-square-meter, eco-friendly, floating hotel and casino – the Dragon Pearl. Plans are for the hotel and casino to only accept Dragon Coins for gaming and hotel services.

Government regulations surrounding ICOs and cryptocurrencies are dynamic and constantly changing. IdentityMind experts are at the forefront of understanding existing and new regulations on a country-by-country basis. To date, the company has worked with over 50 ICO customers, evaluating more than 250,000 users around the world who have contributed more than a billion dollars in digital currency, according to the companys press release.

