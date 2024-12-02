IdentityMind to further support Fluz Fluz with KYC and AML compliance

Fluz Fluz, a digital shopping platform incorporating blockchain technology from South America that utilized IdentityMind Global for KYC and AML compliance requirements, is now leveraging IdentityMind ongoing in the launch of its consumer Fluz Fluz cash back network in the US.

The Fluz Fluz platform allows them to earn cash back from purchases made through its network in North and Latin America. Every time a member or someone in the Fluz Fluz network makes a purchase, network participants earn cashable rewards called “Fluz” which are stored in mobile wallets. Once customers start earning Fluz, they can request to have it exchanged for other cryptocurrencies or fiat money.

IdentityMind Global provides a SaaS platform that builds, maintains and analyzes digital identities worldwide, allowing companies to carry out identity proofing, risk-based authentication, regulatory identification, and to detect and prevent identity fraud. For more information about IdentityMind, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.