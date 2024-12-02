iDenfy helps HollaEx's with identity verification

The document authentication and biometric verification solution from iDenfy will provide safety for HollaEx customers. iDenfy was able to offer an automatic KYC and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) system in the form of a plugin. HollaEx, is a blockchain software solution allowing customers to create marketplaces with their own digital assets.

Businesses using HollaEx can create coins, markets, and provide crypto services in minutes. As per the open-source exchange network platform, its goal is to reduce the complexity of blockchain development by providing the necessary tools to start the trading experience easily.

Its new partner, iDenfy, is a remote fraud prevention and compliance platform, helping businesses to detect suspicious user behaviour in real-time as well as prevent unwanted registrations during the customer onboarding process. Its full-stack, AI-powered identity verification solution is certified by ISO/IEC 27001 standard.

iDenfy’s ID verification helps HollaEx reach and monitor its clients' verification data. The new dashboard allows generating identification sessions manually as well.