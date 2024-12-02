Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) has announced that high-quality FX and precious metals rates from its Consolidated Feed will serve as a contributor to Chainlink’s derived data set.

This initiative reflects the companies’ mission to contribute to the mainstream adoption of onchain finance. ICE's data feed covers a wide range of currencies and precious metals, offering reliability to onchain markets and supporting the development of new types of tokenised assets and offerings.

Bringing high-quality forex and precious metals data onchain

ICE is a data provider used by Chainlink for its derived data sets on Chainlink Data Streams, supplying DeFi applications with access to tamper-resistant information. As a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks, it offers financial technology and data services across asset classes, helping its customers access workflow tools that aim to increase transparency and productivity. ICE’s futures, equity, options exchanges, and clearing houses support clients to invest, raise capital, and manage risks.

By leveraging ICE’s data, Chainlink improves its standard and unlocks a new class of institutional-grade use cases, offering better onchain experiences that meet the ever-evolving needs and demands of traditional capital markets.

The demand for tokenised real-world assets is expected to reach USD 30.1 trillion. This reflects an opportunity for institutions to establish their presence in the digital asset space. With its low-latency oracle and automated settlement infrastructure, Chainlink Data Streams supports organisations to tap into the market by offering on-demand access to secure high-frequency market data. Integrating Chainlink enables onchain applications to leverage its institutional-grade infrastructure and create fast and convenient experiences for their users.

The companies will be using ICE's Consolidated Feed data as an input into Chainlink's derived FX and precious metals rates onchain via Chainlink's infrastructure. Their alliance reflects a shift towards a unified, accessible onchain financial system, with tokenisation as its focus.