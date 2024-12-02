IC3 blockchain initiative has a new member: Fidelity

The Initiative for CryptoCurrencies & Contracts (IC3) is a group of academic institutions and technology companies looking to develop blockchain-based technology. Among the association’s members, we name the Cornell University, University of California at Berkeley, University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign, the Technion, IBM Corp and Intel Corp.

The group aims to develop blockchain programs to help make financial systems more efficient and secure. Furthermore, use cases the asset manager is interested it include the settlement of repurchase agreements transactions

IC3, which is based at the Jacobs Technion-Cornell Institute at Cornell Tech in New York City, conducts research aimed at developing blockchain that meets the standards needed to be deployed by businesses.