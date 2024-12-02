IBM supports business in APAC via blockchain and Watson AI tools

5,000 computer scientists will work in IBM’s incubator. Called the Watson Centre at Marina Bay in Singapore, the incubator will also house Singapore’s IBM Garage, which will specialize in building blockchain applications using the company’s Open Standards tools.

The IBM Garage is run as part of the company’s Global Entrepreneur program. Launched in 2010, it is intended to help startups build distributed ledger applications using the IBM Cloud.

The opening of the new centre comes during an active time for IBM and its exploration of blockchain.

In February 2016, IBM blockchain director John Wolpert declared that the company was all in on blockchain during a keynote speech in San Francisco, and the following month, in March 2016 the company was already working to merge AI with blockchian.