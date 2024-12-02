IBM, SecureKey, Energy-Blockchain Labs to roll out commercial blockchains

The offering is called “IBM Blockchain”, has two major deployments, and it is formally debuting in front of a group of 20,000 developers at the Interconnect conference. One of those is a blockchain identity solution built with Toronto-based SecureKey.

SecureKey will discuss at the conference an identity network built in partnership with Canadian banks BMO, CIBC, Desjardins, RBC, Scotiabank and TD Bank. Using the platform, the banks will be able to share information about onboarding clients with one another, for a fee, while potentially also saving money by paying one another less than they currently pay credit agencies for the same information.

The second commercial-scale deployment revealed today involves Beijing-based Energy-Blockchain Labs Limited. The company announced what it described as the “world’s first blockchain-based green assets trading platform,” built with Hyperledger Fabric and deployed using IBM Blockchain.

The so-called “cap-and-trade” system allows companies a certain amount of carbon emissions, and lets them exchange those allowances with one another to incentivize the creation of policies and technologies that minimize emissions.