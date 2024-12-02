IBM promotes blockchain solutions for enterprise use via Hyperledger Fabric

The program is designed for innovators, venture capitalists (VCs), start-ups, systems integrators (SI), independent software vendors (ISV) and enterprise developers. Already, many blockchain development companies such as Cloudsoft, EY, Everledger, Gliding Eagle, HACERA, The Hive, IntellectEU, Loyyal, Mooti Digital Identity, Netki, Sensify Security, and Skuchain have joined the tech’s company blockchain ecosystem.

In order to reduce the time required to go from idea to execution, IBM explains it will provide education and necessary tools. Furthermore, IBM professionals will provide support and help with troubleshooting. This is in addition to the courses and learning modules for business users and developers already available. These will be augmented with code libraries, smart contract templates and tools currently in development to speed the creation of blockchain apps.