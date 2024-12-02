IBM partners Mizuho to test blockchain technology

Incorporating blockchain technology into settlements with virtual currency enables Mizuho to explore how payments can be instantaneously swapped, potentially leading to new financial services based on this technology. The pilot project uses the open source code IBM contributed to the Hyperledger Project.

Mizuho is working with the newly-opened IBM Bluemix Garage in Tokyo, which offers IBM Blockchain services, including blockchain application development using Bluemix, IBMs cloud platform, and assessments to determine the best uses for blockchain within the enterprise and across various industries. Based on global insights across various industries and the experience of system development at Mizuho, IBM is helping the bank transform the design and development of business applications using blockchain.

Mizuho has a long history of promoting projects that create new customer experiences and business value by applying technologies in response to changes in environments inside and outside Japan.