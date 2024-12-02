IBM introduces blockchain cloud on LinuxONE

The service allows clients to test and run projects that handle private data. IBM’s secure blockchain cloud environment is directed to organisations that track and protect diamonds and other valuables via the blockchain, like Everledger.

Blockchain technology not only creates a permanent and transparent record of transactions, but also reduces or eliminates frictions, like participants of a transaction not having access to the same information, by recasting institutions and economy in new form with far greater efficiency and far less risk.

IBM Blockchain cloud environment helps secure entry points and fights against insider threats, within their business network.

Currently in limited beta, new secure cloud services to run blockchain in a production environment allow clients to access a secure, partitioned blockchain network to deploy, test and run first projects, according to thestatesman.com.