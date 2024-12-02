IBM, Huawei, Alibaba to form provincial blockchain alliance

The project was joined by more than 100 blockchain companies, alongside Inspur, Ziguang, and many other. According to a local news outlet ChinaNews, the alliance aims to aggregate the potential energy of the blockchain industry, integrate the public resources of the blockchain industry, and promote the circulation of elements of the blockchain industry.

The Alliance is located in the industry cluster in Yuzhong District. It aims to build an open platform for blockchain communication, cooperation, innovation, and application among joint enterprises. According to iHodl, the alliance has reportedly appointed Chen Xiaohong, a Chinese economist who currently serves as the Malcolm K. Brachman Professor of Economics at Yale University, and other industry experts as consultants. Xiaohong says that the alliance will gather members of this scale to create a national precedent at the level of the provincial blockchain application alliance.