IBM Global Finance plans to implement blockchain solution

More than this, IBM Global Financing will use the new blockchain solution as a way to make many markets and functions more efficient by removing the middleman, to free up capital tied in customer disputes.

The implementation may also signal a market where enormous amounts of money have been invested in blockchain companies and their technology. The move turns IBM one of the largest organizations to date to go beyond limited tests of the emerging technology to real-world business transactions.

As a result, USD 100 million will be free in capital tied up at any given time in transaction disputes in the IBM Global Financing unit, according to a company’s representative.

IBM eventually plans to sell the internal dispute resolution software as part of its IBM Blockchain platform, but has not decided when or at what price Blockchain News reported.