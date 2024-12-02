i2c, Wirex partner to deliver multicurrency travel card across Asia Pacific

The Wirex travel card and app allows consumers to buy, store, exchange and spend both crypto and traditional currencies wherever they travel.

A hybrid personal banking alternative that integrates the benefits of blockchain technology into everyday finances, the Wirex card and mobile app gives cardholders flexibility and control over a range of digital and traditional currencies, including USD, SGD, AUD, JPY, EUR, GBP, Bitcoin, Nano and Ethereum, among others.

Customers can manage their own currencies and track payments in-app, and they can also fund their accounts by credit/debit card or crypto payment, earning up to 1.5% crypto rewards on all in-store purchases.