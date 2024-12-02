i2c selected by crypto providers to power payments globally

Among the powered businesses we name Apto Payments, Crypto.com, NetCents, and Wirex. Taken together, the companies and their projects represent cryptocurrency’s ascent to the mainstream and shed light on why so many large institutional players are entering the game, according to the official press release.

Crypto.com has over five million customers and its end-to-end ecosystem allows users to buy, sell, and earn cash-back rewards in crypto. The Crypto.com Visa Card is a crypto card provider offering cards in Asia, 31 markets in EU including the UK, and the US.

NetCents is a global crypto merchant gateway, publicly traded, that supports businesses with technology to integrate cryptocurrency payments into their business. According to the press release, Wirex has transacted more than USD 4 billion in cryptocurrency in the six short years since its founding, providing a hybrid personal banking solution that integrates blockchain technology into everyday finances.