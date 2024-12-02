i-Payout and Snapcard partner to offer Bitcoin payments to merchants

Merchants using i-Payout’s eWallet service can now accept Bitcoin in over 190 countries. i-Payout merchants now enjoy the benefits of Bitcoin, instant settlements, fraud protection, and zero chargebacks.

The partnership signifies a step in the mainstream adoption of Bitcoin, which is gaining acceptance globally. Over 150,000 merchants are expected to accept Bitcoin by the end of 2015, according to a report by Coindesk.

Established in 2007, i-Payout is a global player in the digital payments industry. The companys platform and services make it possible for organizations and their members to make and receive payments anywhere in the world.

Snapcard is a Bitcoin payment processor and Bitcoin wallet service provider. Founded in 2013, the company is focused on bringing liquidity to the digital currency community through its tools designed to help the average consumer join the Bitcoin economy.