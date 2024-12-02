Huobi, UAE real estate firm join forces for crypto payments solution

CoinTelegraph reports that Huobi partnered with fäm Properties, a Dubai-based tech-driven real estate agency, to offer crypto payment options for its real estate investors. Moreover, via the agreement, fäm Properties is enabled to accept payment in cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, and other cryptos such as stablecoins. The cooperation will purportedly enable more stability and liquidity in the real estate market.

The partnership is meant to facilitate investing in the UAE and to provide the market with more value. Also, Huobi will ensure that fäm’s clients’ transactions are legally compliant.