Huobi supports UK-based Koinal for crypto purchase

The partnership assists users to pay for cryptocurrency via Koinal using their credit or debit cards. Koinal’s system is accepting cards that are issued by Visa, Mastercard, and China Union Pay. Koinal-Huobi integration supports a list of global popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ripple, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, TRON, ALGO and IOTA.

As a celebration of this milestone, Koinal and Huobi are now offering a zero-fee promotion over USD 500 or more for purchases made via Koinal on Huobi through the ‘Buy Crypto’ gateway, according to the official press release.

*Koinal’s card acquiring system does not allow cards issued in the following locations: Afghanistan, Anguilla, Antigua Barbuda, Aruba, Bangladesh, Benin, Botswana, Brazil, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Canada, Central African Republic, Cote D'Ivoire (Ivory Coast), the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Iran, Iraq, Kenya, Kosovo, Lebanon, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Malawi, Mozambique, Myanmar (Burma), Namibia, Nicaragua, Nigeria, North Korea, Rwanda, Senegal, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, USA, Vietnam, Virgin Islands, Yemen, Zambia, Zimbabwe