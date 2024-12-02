Huobi supports RUB deposits and withdrawals

The new feature is introduced in collaboration with AdvCash, a fiat and crypto payment solutions provider. It also enables users to purchase popular cryptocurrencies like BTC, ETH, LTC, USDT, EOS, BCH, ETC, BSV, DASH, HT, and HPT with ruble.

Welcoming the new addition, Huobi Global is also offering RUB deposits and crypto purchases using the said fiat currency through AdvCash wallet. However, the minimum deposit and withdrawal limits for RUB is 200 RUB while the maximum stands at 100,000 RUB and 50,000 RUB, respectively, according to the official press release.