Huobi rolls out crypto trading app for the Russian market

Available for iOS and Android, Russian users can now access Huobi's spot market and trade hundreds of digital assets and cryptocurrencies via a mobile app. As Huobi looks to boost its presence in emerging markets across the globe, Russia remains one of the company's key markets in the European region. According to a recent report by Chainalysis and cited by PR Newswire, Russia ranks second in the adoption of cryptocurrencies in Eastern Europe.

Russian users already account for 10% of Huobi's total spot trading volume. From the mobile app, users can access LTC/BTC, ETH/BTC, BCC/BTC, BTC/USDT, etc., and trading methods, such as limit and market orders. The app also provides users with real-time prices, candlestick charts, price alerts, expedited fund availability, and 24/7 customer support.

Besides the launch of the mobile app, Huobi has also invested in growing its Russian-language community since the beginning of 2020. This includes dedicated channels for news, announcements, and company communications on social media platforms like Twitter and messaging apps like Telegram.