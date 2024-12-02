Huobi Group rolls out transaction intelligence tool to freeze suspicious accounts

The new program will automatically freeze accounts deemed to be engaging in ‘suspicious’ transactions until a compliance officer follows up on the case. It will help Huobi’s exchanges target abnormal behaviours and problematic transactions in real time.

In terms of illicit behaviour patterns, Star Altas will reference a trove of blacklisted addresses in its monitoring of user transactions. Furthermore, the program will help the group’s exchanges crack down on cybercriminals whose shady dealings imperil crypto for many rule-following users.

Star Atlas’ launch comes as Huobi prepares to re-enter the US market with an unnamed regulated partner, according to CoinDesk.