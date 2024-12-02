Huobi Global to freeze US accounts by mid-November

As a measure, Huobi is recommending that customers transfer their assets to HBUS, the US company affiliated with the global brand. The crypto exchange argued that all outstanding balances must be withdrawn by the mentioned date, and offered to assist users holding amounts below the withdrawal minimum via customer support.

Moreover, customers can receive their funds in Bitcoin or USDT, with the company also pledging to refund points card purchases at a 1:1 ratio in USDT.