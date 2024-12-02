Huobi forms alliance with China's telecom and finance companies for state-backed blockchain

BSN is an industry alliance initiated by the State Information Center (SIC). Besides Huobi, the alliance has recruited China's equivalence to Visa, China UnionPay, state-backed telecom companies China Mobile and China Telecom, China Merchants Bank International, and Tencent-backed WeBank.

As per Xinhua News, BSN’s aim is to provide a blockchain infrastructure services platform, which bridges different blockchain networks, regions, and institutions. The platform was developed by China UnionPay and China Mobile, and has been ‘successfully deployed’.